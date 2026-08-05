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K-pop group KARD bid farewell with first and final studio album, but leave door open for reunion

SEOUL – For most K-pop groups, a first full-length album marks a beginning. For KARD, it marks an ending.

Nearly a decade after debuting in December 2016, the four-member mixed-gender group released their debut studio album Where To Now? (Part.2): Nowhere on July 28 before embarking on their farewell Now Here world tour.

It kicks off in Seoul on Aug 8 before heading to Berlin, Frankfurt, Brussels, Lisbon, Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, London, Sofia, Athens and Singapore.

KARD are set to perform at Sands Theatre in Singapore on Sept 27.

Following the tour, the quartet will part ways to pursue individual careers, bringing an end to one of K-pop’s longest-running mixed-gender acts.

The album arrives as both a farewell and a reflection. While the title concludes the narrative begun with 2025’s Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light), the members say its central message is less about reaching a destination than learning how to see the journey itself.

“As artistes entering our 10th year, perspective is incredibly important,” Korean-American rapper BM, 33, said during a roundtable interview in Seoul on July 21.

“What’s more important than where you are is who you’re with. People often focus too much on distant goals, and the farther away what you want seems, the harder life becomes. But if you change your perspective, your life can change surprisingly easily. That’s the message we wanted to convey.”

The 10-track album includes the main song Back To Life, four new group songs and four previously released solo tracks by each member.

BM oversaw the production of the album, while all four members participated in writing the lyrics for Back To Life and the fan song Always.

Although the album will be KARD’s last as a group, they said they did not approach it as a farewell project from the outset.

“We didn’t make this album thinking it would be our last,” South Korean rapper J.Seph, 34, said.

“As our contracts were nearing their end, we worked on the songs and gradually realised this might end up being our final album.”

Rather than describing KARD’s decision as a break-up, the members see it as an opportunity for individual growth before possibly reuniting in the future.

“We’ve all done our best, and we’ve seen what those efforts have achieved,” BM said.

“At this point, each of us has a chance to grow further and spread our wings somewhere new. If we gain those experiences, I think we’ll be able to come back together later and create even better work with even greater synergy.”

South Korean singer Somin, 29, echoed that sentiment.

“We’ve seen senior groups take a break and come back together later,” she said. “We’d appreciate it if fans could think of us the same way.”

KARD debuted at a time when mixed-gender idol groups had all but disappeared from the K-pop landscape. Even before officially debuting, the group drew international attention with their project singles and embarked on tours across North and South America. Overseas touring became the foundation of their career, particularly in Latin America and Europe, even as domestic recognition remained comparatively limited.

Somin said KARD also helped pave the way for trends that later became more common in K-pop.

“There weren’t many groups using moombahton or tropical sounds when we debuted, but now there are quite a few,” she said.

“There also weren’t many artistes touring internationally back then. Now, many more K-pop artistes have opportunities to meet fans around the world. I also think it’s encouraging that perceptions of co-ed groups have become more positive. I’d say we had a positive influence.”

The members admitted, however, that their domestic career remains one of their biggest regrets.

“I still feel it’s unfortunate,” South Korean singer Jiwoo, 29, said.

“Building recognition in South Korea was always our biggest challenge and we worked hard to overcome it, but it didn’t always go the way we wanted. Whenever we returned from overseas tours, we had very few engagements in South Korea. Sometimes I wonder what it would have been like if we’d been able to promote here more actively during those times.”

Still, none of the members expressed regret over the path KARD ultimately took. For now, their focus remains on making the most of their remaining time together.

“We’re filming a lot of content and trying to hold as many fan-signing events as possible,” Somin said. “We want to spend a great final chapter with our fans.”

And if the final album exceeds expectations?

“Of course,” Somin replied, when asked whether success could change the group’s retirement plans.

“One hundred per cent,” J.Seph added. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Book it/KARD 2026 World Tour Now Here In Singapore

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Sept 27, 6pm

Admission: $98 to $248 from Marina Bay Sands, Sistic and Klook