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K-pop group Highlight, formerly known as Beast, to headline The Kallang Countdown 2027 concert

Second-generation K-pop boy band Highlight will return to Singapore to headline The Kallang Countdown 2027 concert on Dec 31.

SINGAPORE – Second-generation K-pop boy band Highlight, formerly known as Beast, will return to Singapore to headline The Kallang Countdown 2027 concert on Dec 31.

The quartet, comprising Yoon Du-jun, Yang Yo-seop, Lee Gi-kwang and Son Dong-woon, will lead a line-up of international, regional and homegrown acts at the New Year’s Eve celebration at Stadium Roar.

The group last performed here in 2024 at Singapore Expo, where they wrapped up their Lights Go On, Again Asia tour, held to mark their 15th anniversary.

The concert saw them revisit fan favourites from their Beast days alongside newer material released under the Highlight name.

The group’s history with Singapore stretches back more than a decade. As Beast, they held a fan meeting at Singapore Expo in 2011, followed by their Beautiful Show concert at the same venue in 2012.

They returned for an Ordinary fan meeting at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2015.

After rebranding as Highlight in 2017, the group held a fan meeting at Changi Airport in 2018, as part of a celebration marking the fourth anniversary of travel retailer The Shilla Duty Free’s operations at the airport.

One of the defining acts of K-pop’s second generation, the group debuted as Beast in 2009 and became known for hits such as Shock (2010), Fiction (2011) and On Rainy Days (2011).

Originally a six-member act, they continued as a quintet under the Highlight name, before becoming a quartet in 2019.

Their more recent releases include the 2024 EP Switch On and their sixth EP, From Real To Surreal, released in 2025.

Highlight said in a statement: “We are so thrilled to be returning to Singapore and to be a part of the celebration at The Kallang.

“To headline one of Singapore’s most iconic countdown events is an honour, and we promise to bring incredible energy to the stage. We can’t wait to celebrate with our fans as we ring in 2027 together.”

Members of The Kallang Kaki loyalty programme will enjoy priority access to tickets. Full ticketing details have yet to be released.

The event is part of ONE Countdown 2027, a series of New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place across Singapore, including in the heartlands. More details will be announced later in November. Go to www.thekallang.com.sg for more information.