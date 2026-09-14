Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

K-pop group BTS’ agency BigHit Music to hold audition in Singapore on Oct 24 for male talent

On-site audition in Singapore will be held at Metropolitan YMCA on Oct 24.

SINGAPORE – BigHit Music, the agency of K-pop phenomenon BTS, will be holding its global auditions for male talent from September to December, with its on-site auditions making a stop in Singapore on Oct 24.

Announced on Sept 14 by Hybe, BigHit Music’s parent company, the audition is looking for males born in 2008 or later, with no nationality requirement.

The on-site audition in Singapore on Oct 24 will be held at Metropolitan YMCA in Stevens Road, and on-site registration will open at 11am that day, according to BigHit Music’s audition page.

Aspiring idols can also opt to participate in the music label’s online audition, which accepts applications from Sept 14 to Dec 5.

“Show us who you are in any category of your choice – even just a single photo is enough to apply!” Hybe wrote in its Instagram post.

Apart from Singapore, on-site auditions will also be held at major Asian cities, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Jakarta, Bangkok, Osaka, Tokyo, Taipei and Seoul.

On-site auditions will also be held in locations farther from home, including Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

BigHit Music conducted a similar round of talent scouting in 2024, during which Singapore was one of 17 cities where on-site auditions were held.

Hopeful K-pop idols as young as 14 years old were among the attendees then, while the total number of participants was not revealed.

As part of its Arirang world tour, BTS will be performing four shows at Singapore’s National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22, with tickets selling out within hours of them going on sale.