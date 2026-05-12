K-pop girl groups Babymonster and Le Sserafim holding shows in Singapore on Nov 28

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Babymonster previously performed in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 17, 2025.

SINGAPORE – Two K-pop girl groups - Babymonster and Le Sserafim - will be performing in Singapore on the same date on Nov 28.

Babymonster and their label YG Entertainment announced on social media on May 11 the dates of the girl group’s upcoming Choom concert tour in Asia and Oceania in 2026 and 2027.

The septet will make a stop in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 28. Ticketing details have not been released.

Le Sserafim will also perform in Singapore on the same date as part of their Pureflow world tour, although the venue has not been announced.

Babymonster comprise Ahyeon, Rami and Rora from South Korea, Asa and Ruka from Japan, as well as Chiquita and Pharita from Thailand.

They previously performed in Singapore at a sold-out concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 17 in 2025 as part of their Hello Monsters World Tour. Rami did not perform due to health-related reasons.

The girl group will kick off their Choom World Tour in Seoul with three shows from June 26 to 28. Choom is the title of their third EP, which was released on May 4.

They will then perform in six cities in Japan; eight cities in Asia, including Manila, Bangkok and Taipei; as well as Auckland in New Zealand and Melbourne and Sydney in Australia.

The girl group will also travel to Europe, North America and South America, with the dates yet to be announced.

The group made their official debut on April 1 in 2024 as a group of seven with the launch of their first EP, Babymos7er. They released their first studio album, Drip, on Nov 1, 2024.