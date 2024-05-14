K-pop girl group NewJeans members’ parents complained to Hybe, e-mail shows

SEOUL – South Korean music conglomerate Hybe has accused embattled Ador chief executive Min Hee-jin of involving the parents of the members of K-pop girl group NewJeans in her ongoing dispute with Hybe in a bid to strengthen public sentiment against the parent company.

South Korean newspaper Ilgan Sports on May 13 showed an e-mail from the parents of NewJeans members sent to Hybe through Ador on April 3. Ador, one of the 11 subsidiaries of Hybe, is the music label behind NewJeans.

In the e-mail, the parents expressed their regret towards Hybe chief executive Park Ji-won and Belift Lab chief executive Kim Tae-ho over suspicions that Belift Lab’s new girl group Illit had plagiarised NewJeans’ style and choreography. Belift Lab is another of Hybe’s music labels.

The parents further complained that Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk had ignored the NewJeans members multiple times when they greeted him at the company’s headquarters in Seoul.

NewJeans comprise five members Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Hyein and Haerin, whose ages range from 16 to 20.

“Even if he (Bang) did not notice they were NewJeans members, if someone greets you first, it would be basic etiquette to acknowledge it. Was it that difficult to say ‘hi’ back?” the parents said in their e-mail.

Hybe released an official statement on May 13 denying that Mr Bang had ignored the NewJeans members, alleging that Ms Min is attempting to cover up Hybe’s allegation of breach of trust against her.

“We received an e-mail (from NewJeans members’ parents) on April 3 and replied on April 16 that there was no plagiarism,” Hybe said. “It is also not true that Chairman Bang did not acknowledge the bows of the NewJeans members. We are appalled by Min’s attempt to use her artistes – and even their parents – as a shield for her selfish pursuits.”

Amid the conflict, NewJeans collaborated with American pop star Pharrell Williams for their debut Japanese single.

According to Ador, Williams participated in composing and writing the lyrics to the K-pop act’s track Supernatural.

“Producer 250 brought in the iconic bridge and ad-lib from Pharrell Williams’ Back Of My Mind released in 2009, and reinterpreted it into the new jack swing style,” said Ador in a press release, referring to NewJeans’ producer 250.

Williams, 51, is a singer and producer with several Grammy awards, best known for his mega-hit single, Happy (2013).

NewJeans are set to release their Japanese debut single on June 21.

Following their official debut in Japan, NewJeans will host a two-day fan concert at the Tokyo Dome on June 26 and 27. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK