K-pop girl group Mamamoo staging their first concert in Singapore on Feb 9

SINGAPORE – K-pop girl group Mamamoo will be performing at The Star Theatre on Feb 9, as part of the quartet’s first world tour.

While the South Korean group previously held a fan meeting in Singapore in 2019, the upcoming show will be their first concert here.

Prices of tickets range from $128 to $288 and go on sale on Wednesday at noon via Ticketmaster.

Those who purchase tickets priced at $288 are entitled to attend a soundcheck held prior to the show.

Made up of members Hwasa, Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein, Mamamoo debuted in 2014 with the song Mr Ambiguous and have become known for their unique, versatile style of music.

Since then, they have produced hits such as Gogobebe (2019), which has more than 84 million views on YouTube for its music video, and Egotistic (2018), which has over 118 million views. They released their 12th EP Mic On in October.

The four members are also known for their solo works. The music video for Hwasa’s single Maria (2020) has more than 266 million views on YouTube.

Their current tour, titled My Con, kicked off with three sold-out shows in Seoul in November. It will travel to cities like Hong Kong and Taiwan before arriving in Singapore.

Book It/Mamamoo World Tour My Con – Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Feb 9, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets, priced from $128 to $288, go on sale from Wednesday at noon via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588).