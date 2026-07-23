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K-pop girl group Le Sserafim’s Singapore show in November to be held at the new Apex @ Expo

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim consists of (from far left) Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Sakura and Hong Eunchae.

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim’s upcoming Singapore concert on Nov 28 will be held at Apex @ Expo, a new next-generation event space that can reportedly accommodate up to 9,000 attendees.

Although ticket prices and a seat map are not available yet, there will be a Fearnot (Le Sse r afim’s fandom name) membership (global) presale on Aug 4 from 12pm to 11.59pm on Ticketmaster Singapore’s website.

Fans have to register for this presale on fandom platform Weverse (https://weverse.io/lesserafim/notice/37671) between now until July 29, 2pm.

Fans can also buy tickets when general sales start on Aug 5 at 12pm.

Le Sserafim’s Singapore stop is part of the group’s Pureflow world tour, in support of their latest studio album Pureflow Pt. 1, which was released on May 22.

The tour kicked off in the South Korean city of Incheon on July 11. It is slated to travel to Japanese cities such as Osaka and Fukuoka in July and September. It will then stop by Los Angeles, Tacoma, San Jose, Phoenix, Fort Worth, Orlando, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Newark in the United States.

After this, it will head to Europe, making stops in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen and Berlin, before coming to Asia. Apart from Singapore, its other Asian stops are Taipei, Manila and Macau.

The quintet – comprising Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae – last took the stage here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2025, where they performed tracks such as Antifragile (2022), Unforgiven (2023) and Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife (2023).