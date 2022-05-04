K-pop girl group Le Sserafim's debut album breaks chart record within a day

SEOUL • The hotly anticipated debut album of K-pop girl group Le Sserafim has broken a chart record within a day of release.

The six-member group is the first all-female act from Source Music, an affiliate of K-pop juggernaut Hybe, the agency behind the mega success of boy band BTS.

According to figures from South Korean music chart Hanteo, more than 175,000 copies of Fearless, a mini album with five tracks, were sold on its first day of release on Monday.

It broke the January record of girl group Kep1er's First Impact, which boasted 150,000 first-day album sales.

Even prior to their debut, Le Sserafim had sold 380,000 copies of Fearless, breaking the record for album pre-sales.

Le Sserafim, an anagram of "I'm fearless", held their first press conference at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul on Monday.

They unveiled four South Korean members - Chae-won, Yun-jin, Garam and Eun-chae - and two Japanese members, Sakura and Kazuha. Chae-won and Sakura are from disbanded girl group Iz*One. Their ages range from 15 to 24.

Expectations for Le Sserafim are high as Hybe's founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk, widely regarded as the mastermind behind BTS, was the executive producer of Le Sserafim's debut album.