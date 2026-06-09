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K-pop girl group Itzy to return to Singapore Indoor Stadium for Oct 3 concert

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South Korean girl group Itzy comprises (from left) Yuna, Chaeryeong, Yeji, Ryujin and Lia.

South Korean girl group Itzy comprises (from left) Yuna, Chaeryeong, Yeji, Ryujin and Lia.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ITZY.ALL.IN.US/INSTAGRAM

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Benson Ang

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K-pop girl group Itzy, who were last in town for a concert in 2024 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will be back at the same venue on Oct 3.

Currently on their Tunnel Vision World Tour, the quintet announced on Instagram on June 8 that seven new stops will be added - including Singapore.

The other six are Macau, Taipei, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt. Ticketing details will be announced later.

The Tunnel Vision World Tour - in support of their EP Tunnel Vision (2025) - started in February 2026 with three concerts in Seoul. It then travelled to Melbourne, Sydney and Tokyo, and is slated to make stops in Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Bangkok and Manila.

Apart from Tunnel Vision, Itzy have released the EPs Gold (2024), Girls Will Be Girls (2025) and Motto (2026), as well as a Japanese studio album Collector (2025), since their last Singapore show.

Their upcoming concert will be their third full-length one in Singapore, after their Born To Be World Tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2024 and Checkmate World Tour at The Star Theatre in 2023. They previously performed a showcase at the Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre in 2019, and also took the stage during the Yuewen Music Festival 2024 at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach.

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Itzy - comprising members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna - debuted in 2019 and are known for exploring themes of independence and self-love through their music, as well as confidence and youthful rebellion. Their hit songs include Dalla Dalla (2019), Wannabe (2020) and Loco (2021).

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.