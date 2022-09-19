K-pop girl group Blackpink’s new album and song top music charts

SEOUL - Blackpink continue to reign over the music charts with their long-awaited album Born Pink.

The K-pop girl group released their new offering on Friday, their second studio album after The Album in 2020.

Born Pink topped the iTunes charts in several countries soon after its release.

Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment said it had risen to the top of the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 54 different regions by 8.45am on Saturday.

According to K-news site Soompi, Born Pink also topped the Apple Music Top Albums charts in at least 60 different regions.

Shut Down, the second single off the album, also did well, shooting to the top of the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 43 different regions. It also topped QQ Music’s realtime chart in China, according to Soompi.