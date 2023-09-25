K-pop duo Mamamoo+ to perform in Singapore on Nov 17

SINGAPORE – Fans of Mamamoo will be happy to know that Solar and Moonbyul will be returning to Singapore on Nov 17 for their own concert at The Star Theatre.

The duo is the K-pop girl group’s first official sub-unit, called Mamamoo+. It debuted in August 2022 with the hip-hop single Better.

Mamamoo+ was formed as Solar and Moonbyul, the group’s main vocalist and rapper respectively, wanted to explore music and concepts that are different from the main group’s identity. They have since released two EPs: Act 1, Scene 1 on March 29 and Two Rabbits on Aug 3.

The Mamamoo+ 1st Fan Concert Two Rabbits Code Asia Tour kicked off with two sold-out shows in Seoul on Sept 16, and will travel to cities like Osaka and Taipei before arriving in Singapore. It will then travel to Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Manila before ending in Hong Kong.

Tickets, priced from $138 to $288, will go on sale at 2pm on Friday via Ticketmaster’s website. They are also available at SingPost outlets.

Mamamoo – made up of members Hwasa, Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein – debuted in 2014 with the song Mr Ambiguous. The quartet last performed here on Feb 9, also at The Star Theatre.

Book it

Mamamoo+ 1st Fan Concert Two Rabbits Code Asia Tour

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Nov 15, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets, priced from $138 to $268, go on sale on Friday at 2pm via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at all SingPost outlets