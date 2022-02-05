K-pop couple Hyuna and Dawn are engaged

SEOUL • K-pop singer Hyuna's boyfriend Dawn has finally popped the question.

On Thursday, the rapper who was formerly known as E'Dawn posted on social media a clip and photo of two matching rings and wrote: "Marry me."

His girlfriend, Hyuna, shared the same clip and photo on social media, and replied in a mix of Korean and English: "Yes, of course."

Hyuna, 29, and Dawn, 27, began dating around May 2016 after they became friends while working together.

Dawn, whose real name is Kim Hyo-jong, was then with boy band Pentagon. He was also in the musical trio Triple H with Hyuna and Hui, another member of Pentagon.

They made their relationship public only in August 2018, but were expelled by their then agency Cube Entertainment a month later. However, the company retracted the decision shortly after due to a public backlash.

K-pop music companies often impose a strict no-dating rule for their artistes to protect their image, as fans in South Korea are known not to take well to their idols dating.

Hyuna, a former member of girl groups Wonder Girls and 4Minute, terminated her contract with Cube Entertainment in October 2018, with Dawn following suit a month later.

They joined South Korean singer Psy's label P Nation in January 2019.

Hyuna had previously worked with Psy - she appeared in the music video for his 2012 worldwide hit Gangnam Style.

She and Dawn have since been showing their affection publicly on social media and have also released their first duet EP, 1+1=1, in September last year.

Hyuna released her most recent EP, I'm Not Cool, in January last year.