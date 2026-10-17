K-pop boy band Winner’s Mino to return to military after guilty verdict

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SEOUL – K-pop boy band Winner’s Song Min-ho, better known as Mino, will receive notification to resume his military service, South Korea’s Military Manpower Administration (MMA) said on Oct 16.

An MMA official said the decision followed the finalisation of a ruling against Song earlier in October. The agency will review the exact duration of his remaining service and determine where he will be assigned.

Song, 33, was accused of repeatedly failing to report for duty while serving as a social service agent at a facility in Seoul from March 2023 to December 2024. He was found to have been absent without authorisation for 102 days among 430 days of his service.

On Oct 1, a court sentenced Song to one year in prison, suspended for two years. The sentence was finalised after the rapper did not appeal the ruling.

Following the ruling, Song posted a handwritten apology on Instagram on Oct 9.

“I sincerely apologise for letting down the young men serving in the military and my fans who have cherished me more than anyone else,” he wrote. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK