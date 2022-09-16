K-pop boy band EXO’s Lay Zhang to perform first solo concert in Singapore on Oct 19

Chinese singer-actor Lay Zhang, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will hold his first solo gig in Singapore at the Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre on Oct 19.

The concert is the second stop of the pop star’s Grand Line 2: Infinite Lands tour, which marks the 10th anniversary of his show business debut.

Expect new songs that have never been performed before, along with hits like Sheep and Honey.

Tickets are priced from $168 and will be available for purchase from Sept 22.

Zhang, 30, had previously performed here with his EXO bandmates. Their last gig took place almost exactly three years ago at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As a solo artiste, he has put out four studio albums. Namanana (2018) debuted on the 21st spot on the United States Billboard 200 chart.

Earlier this year, he released a duet with American rapper 24KGoldn. The track, Dawn To Dusk, sees Zhang rapping in Mandarin in response to 24kGoldn’s English verses.

In April, he parted ways with SM Entertainment, his long-time entertainment agency which formed EXO, after fulfilling his 10-year contract.

He said at the time: “This decade is one of the greatest gifts I could’ve ever received.”

He also reassured fans that he would always “be (there as) Lay when my (EXO) members need me”.

In between his singing activities, the Hunan-born idol has also built up a substantial acting resume, with films such as the Jackie Chan action comedy Kung Fu Yoga (2017) and television series like historical drama Empress of the Ming (2019) and gang drama Crime Crackdown (2021).