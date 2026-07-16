K-pop boy band Enhypen’s Sunoo sits out Mexico City show due to health issue

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Enhypen’s agency said it would do its utmost to support Sunoo’s recovery.

SEOUL – Enhypen member Sunoo was unable to perform at the K-pop boy band’s concert in Mexico City on July 14 due to a sudden health issue, according to the group’s agency Belift Lab.

The announcement was made less than two hours before the show, part of Enhypen’s ongoing Blood Saga world tour.

“Due to a sudden decline in his condition, Sunoo will unfortunately be unable to participate in today’s Enhypen World Tour ‘Blood Saga’ In Mexico City concert,” Belift Lab said in a statement which was also released through the global fan community Weverse. “We kindly ask for your understanding.”

The agency added that it would do its utmost to support Sunoo’s recovery so he could return in good health as soon as possible, without disclosing the 23-year-old’s condition.

Enhypen also comprise Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Jungwon and Ni-Ki. Heeseung left the band in March and went solo under new name Evan.

After Enhypen’s concert in Mexico City ended, a fan posted a group photo to the band’s Weverse community, writing: “Thank you for doing your best today. I hope Sunoo gets well soon. Great job, everyone.” The post included a photo featuring the five members who performed that night.

Jungwon commented on the post, saying, “It looks so empty with one member missing.”

Enhypen wrapped up their three-show run in Mexico City on July 14, the band’s third stop on their Latin American tour after Sao Paulo in Brazil and Lima in Peru.

The tour resumes in Dallas on July 17 with seven shows in the United States. The band will then travel to other cities in Europe and Asia, including a Singapore stop on March 14, 2027. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK