K-pop boy band BigBang to perform in Singapore National Stadium on Oct 17 as part of reunion tour

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The tour will feature (from left) Daesung, G-Dragon and Taeyang of BigBang.

SINGAPORE – The legendary K-pop act BigBang is set to perform at the National Stadium in Singapore on Oct 17 as part of their reunion tour.

The boy band, consisting of members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung , announced its 2026 world tour dates in an Instagram post on June 11.

Besides Singapore, BigBang will also be performing in other South-east Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

It is unclear how much tickets will cost.

The global tour marks the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut in 2006.

BigBang are widely regarded as one of the defining acts of K-pop in the 2010s. The group produced numerous hits, including Lies, Last Farewell, Haru Haru, Fantastic Baby and Bang Bang Bang.

Though they debuted as a five-member act, they are now a trio after Seungri terminated his contract with YG Entertainment in 2019 and T.O.P left the line-up in 2023.