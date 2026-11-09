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K-pop boy band BigBang halt Bangkok concert midway due to heavy rain

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BigBang held two concerts at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Nov 7 and 8 as part of their XX: Cosmos World Tour.

BigBang held two concerts at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Nov 7 and 8 as part of their XX: Cosmos World Tour.

PHOTO: BIGBANG/FACEBOOK

K-pop boy band BigBang’s concert in Bangkok on Nov 8 was stopped midway due to torrential rain.

The trio held shows at the Rajamangala National Stadium in the Thai capital on Nov 7 and 8 as part of their XX: Cosmos World Tour, which kicked off in Goyang, South Korea, in August.

BigBang, which used to have five members, now consist of G-Dragon, 38, Taeyang, 38, and Daesung, 37.

On Nov 8, even though it was raining, the group carried on with the show, but the storm became heavier and eventually brought down some equipment.

“Although we promised to keep going, however much it rains, this is too dangerous,” BigBang told the audience while bowing their heads down and offering their apologies.

G-Dragon later shared his feelings on his social media account, asking fans to put their safety first and wishing that they would meet again soon.

Tickets for the interrupted show will be refunded in full.

Bigbang will resume their tour in Hong Kong on Nov 13. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.