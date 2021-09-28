K-pop band BTS to hold live concerts in Los Angeles, first time since the pandemic

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - BTS plan to hold live concerts in Los Angeles later this year, the first time the K-pop band will hold such events since the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to go online.

"Holding an in-person concert in the midst of Covid-19 is not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, we are able to hold the concert in the United States," according to a statement from Big Hit Music posted on online platform Weverse.

The LA events will be the first for the band and their fan group to meet face to face since live concerts were held in Seoul in 2019.

In wake of the pandemic, the group cancelled what could have been its biggest world tour in 2020 and instead held virtual concerts. Still, BTS managed to raise tens of millions of dollars by hosting live streaming concerts and meetings with fans from around the world on its own platform.

Shares of BTS' agency Hybe Co. rose by as much as 5.9 per cent on Tuesday (Sept 28).

The concert, called The Permission To Dance On Stage - LA, will be held at SoFi Stadium on Nov 27, 28, and Dec 1, 2, according to the statement.

Seven members of the boy band made a speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York last week to promote UN agendas for 2030 such as climate change.