K-pop agency behind Blackpink to hold auditions in Singapore

SEOUL – Ever dreamt of being in a K-pop group? Well, if you have and are aged between 10 and 19, here is your chance at a shot at K-pop stardom.

YG Entertainment, the agency of girl group Blackpink, is holding a global audition tour in Singapore. The news was announced on the agency’s website as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages on Wednesday.

Applications are open to those born between 2003 and 2012, and will close on Oct 23.

Applicants can choose only one category for their audition – vocal, rap or dance. The agency will send a confirmation e-mail on Nov 1 to inform them of the audition dates for the first round, which is slated to take place from Nov 8 to 11 at Orchard Central.

The second round is scheduled to be held on Nov 25 and 26 at the same venue.

The YG Global Audition Tour will also travel to 25 other countries and cities such as Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Sydney, Hong Kong, Taipei and Tokyo.

The four-member Blackpink will perform in Singapore on May 13, 2023.

YG is not the only agency organising a global audition currently. Ador, a music label under Hybe, the company behind K-pop sensation BTS, is inviting applicants born between 2003 and 2011. Application closes on Oct 19.

Ador recently launched new five-member girl group NewJeans, who made their debut with an eponymous EP in August.