K-drama’s beloved duo Yoo Yeon-seok, Seo Hyeon-jin reunite after 10 years in The Perfect Lie

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Actors Yoo Yeon-seok (left) and Seo Hyeon-jin are joining forces again in a psychological thriller, The Perfect Lie.

SEOUL – It took a decade, but one of K-drama’s most beloved on-screen pairings is back.

After winning over audiences with their signature bickering banter in the 2016 ratings smash Dr Romantic, actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyeon-jin are joining forces again, this time in a psychological thriller steeped in lies and suspicion.

The long-awaited small-screen reunion took centre stage at a press conference in Seoul on Oct 28 to promote the new series The Perfect Lie, where Yoo reflected on how effortlessly the two rekindled their rapport after 10 years apart.

“Fans had been hoping for years that Seo and I would work together again, so reuniting after 10 years feels especially meaningful,” Yoo, 42, said.

“The first days on set are usually nerve-racking or awkward, but this time I found myself thinking, ‘Why is filming so much fun?’” he said. “We know each other so well that working together was genuinely thrilling and exciting.”

Helmed by director Cho Young-min, best known for his delicate character studies in romance drama Do You Like Brahms? (2020) and coming-of-age series You And Everything Else (2025), The Perfect Lie marks the film-maker’s first foray into high-concept suspense.

The narrative kicks off when surgeon Min Joon-ho (Yoo) and elementary school teacher Kang Ji-seon (Seo) share a seemingly routine first date, only to find themselves ensnared in a mysterious incident the following day.

As their accounts of the night diverge, the series devolves into a tense psychological mind game, challenging the audience to figure out whom to trust.

Explaining his decision to cast Yoo and Seo as the two main anchors for the story, Cho pointed to their ability to project contrasting dimensions within a single character.

“This story needed actors who could embody two opposing faces – one you instinctively want to trust and another capable of concealing a lie. I was confident both could bring that duality to their performances,” Cho said.

“For example, Yoo is an adaptable actor who can instantly absorb and respond to direction, while Seo has such compelling emotional depth that you naturally find yourself wanting to believe whatever she says.”

For Yoo, a veteran of 23 years whose resume includes hits like Reply 1994 (2013) and Mr Sunshine (2018), the project serves as a commentary on how personal biases can distort reality.

“Someone’s truth can be distorted by their image, reputation or the judgments others make about them. And sometimes, we end up believing those distortions. Those were the questions I kept in mind while filming,” Yoo said.

Seo, 41, echoed those sentiments, describing The Perfect Lie as an exploration of the subjective standards people apply when deciding what to believe.

Yoo Yeon-seok (left) and Seo Hyeon-jin during a press conference for The Perfect Lie in Seoul on Oct 28. PHOTO: MBCDRAMA_NOW/INSTAGRAM

“Our drama is fundamentally about lies,” she said. “It asks what criteria people use to believe a lie and, perhaps more importantly, what they want to believe. The story approaches those questions from many different perspectives.”

Meanwhile, the series arrives amid fierce competition in the weekend television line-up.

The Perfect Lie, which premiered on Oct 30 on MBC and will air on Fridays and Saturdays, enters a crowded field that includes SBS’ hit medical drama Doctor X: Mafia In White, which has a peak viewership rating of 19.5%.

Asked about the ratings rivalry, Yoo acknowledged the competitive landscape but expressed confidence that the show’s distinct genre would help cut through the noise.

“The competition across Friday-Saturday and Saturday-Sunday dramas is fierce,” he said. “But our drama belongs to a different genre.”

“As a psychological thriller, it invites viewers to pay close attention to the characters’ subtle emotional shifts, psychological mind games and conflicting claims about the truth,” Yoo added. “I think that suspense will leave audiences eager to tune in every week to find out what happens next.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK