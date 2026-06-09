K-drama Teach You A Lesson hits Netflix after years of controversy

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In Teach You A Lesson, Kim Mu-yeol plays a former special forces operative-turned-inspector who delivers swift interventions whenever problems arise.

SEOUL – Teach You A Lesson had already become one of Netflix Korea’s most controversial projects long before its release. Now, it has finally hit the small screen.

The series follows a special organisation set up to defend South Korea’s troubled education system from disruptive students, abusive parents and unethical teachers. It promises a highly cathartic blend of action and social commentary, centred on officials who intervene when conventional systems fail to protect victims.

Yet, the conversation has centred less on the premise of the drama than on its source material.

Based on the hit Naver webtoon Get Schooled (2020), the adaptation has generated intense debate.

The orginal webtoon drew accusations of racism for portraying a mixed-race black student as a violent bully who terrorises Korean classmates.

It was also criticised for seemingly glorifying violence and corporal punishment through storylines in which problematic students, abusive parents and corrupt educators are physically punished or publicly humiliated.

In 2023, Naver Webtoon removed Get Schooled from its North American platform amid mounting backlash, though the title remained available in Korea.

Director Hong Jong-chan said he understood many of the concerns raised about the original work.

“We tried to approach the story through a more refined lens and create something meaningful,” he said at a June 5 press conference in Seoul.

The appeal of the project lay less in the webtoon’s controversial elements and more in “the fantasy of the (special organisation) itself”, he added.

“What drew me to the original was the idea of standing beside victims and offering them support.”

Teach You A Lesson aims to spark reflection rather than provide simple answers, he said.

“I’ve experienced school life myself and, now, I watch my own children go through it. People will undoubtedly view this story from different perspectives, but I hope it encourages audiences to think about what each of us can do from our respective positions. We’ve all seen frustrating stories about the realities of education in the news.”

Leading the cast is Kim Mu-yeol as Na Hwa-jin, a former special forces operative-turned-inspector who delivers swift interventions whenever problems arise.

The 44-year-old actor described Na as a heroic figure defined not only by empathy, but also action.

“Na Hwa-jin doesn’t stop at understanding people’s pain. He takes responsibility and acts on his convictions,” Kim said. “I think he’s the kind of character many people want to see, someone audiences can genuinely root for.”

Kim added that the character reveals greater emotional complexity as the story progresses.

“There’s a playful side to him, but there are also hidden layers beneath,” said the actor.

“As he encounters different victims throughout the story, those more nuanced aspects of his personality gradually emerge.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK