K-drama star Park Shin-hye gives birth to baby boy

SEOUL - K-drama stars Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are now the proud parents of a baby boy.

Park's agency Salt Entertainment said in a statement on Tuesday (May 31) that she has given birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Seoul that day.

"Mother and child are in good health, and she is resting with the blessings of her husband Choi Tae-joon and her friends," said the statement.

Park, 32, and Choi, 30, announced in November 2021 that they were getting married in January 2022.

The couple, who have been dating for more than four years, also announced at the same time that Park was pregnant.

They held a wedding ceremony, which was attended by more than 200 guests, in Seoul on Jan 22.

Park gained prominence after acting in the popular drama Stairway To Heaven (2003), where she played the younger version of actress Choi Ji-woo.

Park rose to international fame after starring in television series The Heirs (2013) with actors Lee Min-ho and Kim Woo-bin.

More recently, she starred in Memories Of The Alhambra (2018 to 2019) with actor Hyun Bin and Sisyphus: The Myth (2021) with actor Cho Seung-woo.

Choi made his TV debut with the series Piano (2001) and has since acted in dramas such as Flowers Of The Prison (2016), Exit (2018) and So I Married The Anti-Fan (2021).