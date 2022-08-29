K-drama Run On co-stars reunite before Kang Tae-oh enlists

SEOUL • South Korean actor Kang Tae-oh, who is due to enlist for mandatory military service soon, has reunited with his co-stars from Run On (2020 to 2021), who gave him an affectionate send-off.

The cast and crew - including the other three leads, Im Si-wan, Shin Se-kyung and Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, as well as the drama's director and scriptwriter - met at a themed escape room, Next Edition, for his farewell do.

In two separate posts on Instagram last Saturday, the 28-year-old shared photos of the gathering, including a group mirror selfie and one where he held up a board with well wishes written on it.

One of them read: "Run On, Tae-oh, to the military."

The breakout star of Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) has seen his popularity skyrocket due to the surprise hit, but will not be able to defer his enlistment, which is due within the next few months.

In the comment section, fans of Run On rejoiced at seeing the cast of the romantic drama reunited.

Kang portrayed an idealistic artist on the heartwarming show, with Sooyoung playing his love interest.

The 32-year-old actress also posted photos of the reunion on Instagram Stories. She tagged Kang and wrote: "A farewell party for our wholesome and harmless Tae-oh..."

She added a salute emoji at the end.