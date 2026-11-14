K-drama Reply 1988 actor Ko Kyung-pyo caught drink driving after truck crash

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The collision occurred at around 3.30am in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, while Ko Kyung-pyo was driving his car.

SEOUL – South Korean actor Ko Kyung-pyo is under police investigation for drink driving after crashing his car into a street-cleaning truck in Seoul early on Nov 14 .

The collision occurred at around 3.30am in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, while Ko was driving his car, news reports said.

Police officers dispatched to the scene administered a breathalyser test, which showed that Ko’s blood alcohol concentration exceeded the legal threshold for licence revocation.

Under South Korean law, drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher face licence revocation. Ko’s exact blood alcohol level has not been disclosed.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including why Ko got behind the wheel after drinking. It remains unclear whether anyone was injured.

Ko’s agency, CL&Company , issued an apology on his behalf, saying he had acknowledged his wrongdoing.

“We sincerely apologise to those affected by Ko Kyung-pyo’s drink driving accident. We also deeply regret the disappointment and concern caused to all those who have placed their trust in him and supported him,” the agency said in a statement.

Ko, 36, launched his acting career in 2010 with the KBS drama Jungle Fish 2 and gained wider recognition for playing Sun-woo in tvN’s popular series Reply 1988.

He has since appeared in a number of television productions, including Don’t Dare to Dream, Chicago Typewriter and Love in Contract.

The actor is scheduled to feature in the second season of tvN’s variety show Bogum Magical, due to premiere in November, as well as Tving’s The Great Escape: Urban Ghost Stories, slated for release in December. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK