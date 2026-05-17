K-drama Perfect Crown apologises for inaccurate portrayal of royal rituals

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The team behind “Perfect Crown” issued a formal apology following backlash over the drama’s depiction of Korean history, particularly criticism that its Joseon-era (1392-1910) court rituals portrayed Korean royalty in a diminished or subordinate rank.

In a May 16 statement posted on the production’s official website, the creators said, “We sincerely bow our heads in apology to the many viewers who have supported the drama with affection for the concerns caused by issues surrounding the worldbuilding and historical accuracy.”

The statement specifically addressed criticism over a coronation sequence in which the king (Byeon Woo-seok) wears a Guryu Myeonryugwan and officials chant “Cheonse.”

Via the statement, the creators added that the controversy stemmed from the team’s failure to fully examine “how Joseon court rituals and etiquette evolved throughout history.”

The team also confirmed that the disputed material would be revised for future releases. “We humbly accept viewers’ criticism and will revise the relevant audio and subtitles as quickly as possible for future rebroadcasts, video-on-demand releases and streaming services,” the statement said.

The controversy intensified after the May 15 episode featured star Byeon as Grand Prince I-an ascending the throne while wearing the Guryu Myeonryugwan. Viewers criticised the sequence for having court officials proclaim “Cheonse” (“Long live for a thousand years”), a phrase historically associated with vassal states subordinate to an empire, rather than “Manse” (”Long live for ten thousand years”), which traditionally signified an independent sovereign nation.

Further criticism centered on the royal headpiece itself. Historically, emperors or sovereign rulers of independent states wore a Sibi Myeonryugwan adorned with 12 strands of jade beads, while the Guryu Myeonryugwan was reserved for feudal rulers serving under an emperor. Critics argued that the drama’s incorporation of both elements undermined its depiction of an independent kingdom, instead evoking court rituals associated with Joseon’s tributary ties with imperial China.

The controversy also spilled over into the upcoming publication of the drama’s script book. Ahead of its Monday release, publisher O’Fanhouse Studio issued a separate statement on social media Saturday confirming that it was in discussions with the production team regarding revisions to the disputed ceremonial terminology.

“The publisher takes this matter very seriously,” the company said, adding that it would issue a separate notice to customers who preordered the first edition and incorporate the corrected terminology into future printings.

Beginning May 18, customers who purchased the first edition will be able to download a PDF containing the revised text through the company’s official social media accounts, while physical correction stickers will also be distributed upon request.

Despite the backlash, “Perfect Crown” posted strong ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 12, which aired on May 16, drew a nationwide rating of 13.8 percent, up 0.3 percentage points from episode 11’s 13.5 percent, marking a new series high.

Meanwhile, Disney+, which exclusively streams “Perfect Crown” in Korea, announced on May 15 that the series became the platform’s most-watched Korean title worldwide during its first 28 days of release. The series premiered on April 10.THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK