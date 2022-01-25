K-drama off the air over animal abuse outcry

SEOUL • Historical drama series The King Of Tears, Lee Bang-won has been taken off the air by South Korean broadcaster KBS for two weeks amid an outcry over animal abuse.

"Due to the ongoing controversy, the two episodes scheduled to air this Saturday and Sunday will be cancelled," a KBS official said last Friday.

Special episodes of the drama for the upcoming Korean New Year holiday next month will also not be aired, The Korea Herald reported.

The controversy arose over a scene in the seventh episode aired on Jan 1, which depicted Yi Seong-gye, founder of the Joseon kingdom, accidentally falling from a horse.

In order to film the scene, the horse was pulled to the ground by a rope tied around its legs.

In a video released last Wednesday by the Korean Animal Welfare Association, the horse was seen falling hard to the ground and struggling to get up.

The video has gone viral in South Korea and led to a public outcry over animal cruelty.

Last Thursday, KBS apologised for the accident and said that it found out about a week after the filming of the scene that the horse had died.

"We feel deeply responsible and apologise for the accident that occurred during filming," the broadcaster was quoted as saying by The Korea Herald.

"During filming, the actor fell far from the horse and the horse's upper body hit the ground hard."

But the apology failed to dampen public outrage.

Two online petitions were posted last week on the website of Cheong Wa Dae, the South Korean presidential office, calling for a stop to the series and for measures on animal safety in film and broadcast productions.

The petitions had gathered more than 63,000 and 137,000 signatures respectively by yesterday morning.

"I cannot believe that the public broadcaster KBS, run by viewers' licence fees, did not have specific measures or policies for the safety of the animals," said one petition, adding that the use of animals as props was an issue that had been raised previously.

South Korean celebrities have expressed shock and anger over the incident.

Taeyeon from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation wrote on her Instagram account: "The video was extremely painful to watch and brought tears to my eyes. It makes me angry. How can they film like that in this day and age?"

The episode containing the scene was no longer available on the series' official website, The Korea Herald reported.

While the episode is still available via streaming platform Wavve, the scene has been deleted.