K-drama hottie as 'unlikable' playboy

South Korean actor Song Kang knows his latest role can be "pretty unlikable".

He is a playboy with a butterfly tattoo in the steamy campus romance Nevertheless, about the relationship between two art-school students.

But K-drama's hottest new leading man took it on anyway, drawn by the atypical way the show portrays romance.

He says in an e-mail interview: "The drama depicts the sweetness and heart-pounding joys of being in a relationship at that age, but the story also digs deep into the more uncertain aspects that lurk below."

Nevertheless, based on the webtoon of the same name, is available on Netflix.

Song, 27, plays Park Jae-eon opposite The World Of The Married (2020) star Han So-hee's Yoo Na-bi - a woman who has sworn off love, but finds herself drawn to him.

The Sweet Home (2020) actor says his latest role has obvious flaws. "The worst thing about him is that he isn't genuine with the people who love him.

"He goes around making so many girls think they have a chance, but when they really get serious, he walks away. From the perspective of these girls, he's a terrible person."

The drama has been widely discussed for its realistic way of portraying young romances - with sex, betrayals, communication and commitment issues - and the intimate scenes between its leads.

Han, 26, says of the risque scenes: "We're the same age, so I was quite comfortable shooting the scenes and there was so much positivity on site that helped create the lovely chemistry between us."

She adds: "Song's bright and playful side really adds to the flavour of Park Jae-eon, making the character even more charming than his webtoon counterpart."

Viewers and critics have taken notice of Song's acting chops.

He landed his first leading role in 2019 in the Netflix romance Love Alarm (2019 to 2021), out of 900 people who auditioned.

He has become the platform's K-drama golden boy, also starring in the popular apocalyptic series Sweet Home, which was watched by 22 million households in its first month of release. It earned him a Baeksang Arts Award nomination for Best New Actor in television.

He is happy to have his work reach a global audience.

"Every time I access Netflix, it feels great that my characters Sun-oh and Hyun-su (in Love Alarm and Sweet Home respectively) are still going about their business in their own worlds."

Song also held his own against veteran star Park In-hwan in the heartwarming ballet tale Navillera earlier this year. He spent six months learning how to dance for the role and it has greatly inspired him.

"I'd love to try my hand at an action movie. I love sports and exercise, and working on Navillera showed me how fun it is to use my whole body in my performances," he says.

Commenting on his wide-ranging roles, he says: "I don't exactly put genre at the forefront when it comes to choosing a new role. It's about being able to empathise with the story and message, and I don't really feel drawn to work on something unless it's fun."

When asked about his strongest trait as a performer, he says: "I still have a long way to go. Rather than define myself by a specific strength, I just want to do my best with what I've been given and keep growing in my career."

