K-drama actor Lee Joon-gi has Covid-19

SEOUL • K-drama actor Lee Joon-gi, who stars in the ongoing series Again My Life, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

This was announced by his management agency, Namoo Actors, which said he had been tested regularly before starting work.

The popular actor-singer-model, who is known for his breakthrough roles in The King And The Clown and My Girl in 2005, had just celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday.

"Currently, Lee Joon-gi does not have any symptoms besides a mild sore throat. All of his planned activities have been cancelled and he will take measures in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities," his agency said in a statement.

In Again My Life, he plays a prosecutor who goes back in time to his law-school days after being killed.

The series began airing on April 8 on Friday and Saturday nights on broadcaster SBS and is also available for streaming on Viu.

Although he has to halt filming for now, the broadcast schedule for the K-drama is reportedly not affected, according to South Korean entertainment website Soompi.

