K-drama actor Lee Ji-han, 24, from Produce 101 killed in Itaewon Halloween crush

SEOUL – South Korean actor Lee Ji-han, best known for appearing in the second season of reality singing contest Produce 101, was killed in the Halloween crowd crush in Itaewon last Saturday night.

The 24-year-old was among the more than 150 victims of the tragedy, which happened as the crowd surged into the narrow alleyways of the famous nightlife district.

“Actor Lee Ji-han, who is like part of our precious family, left our side and became a star in the sky,” his agency 935 Entertainment said in a statement on Sunday.

“We send our deepest condolences to his surviving family, who are deeply saddened by the sudden tragic news, and those who loved Lee and mourn his death. We still remember Lee, who always had a big smile and greeted people with energy. He was a bright and pure person and we cannot believe that we cannot see him anymore,” it added.

Lee, who found fame in 2017 after appearing on Produce 101, was set to appear in an upcoming K-drama, Season Of Kkokdu, according to South Korean entertainment portal Xports News on Monday.

He reportedly finished filming his scenes in late September, alongside co-stars Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang.

His cast members from Produce 101, Park Hee-seok, Kim Do-hyun and Cho Jin-hyun, took to Instagram Stories to mourn his passing.

They wrote: “Ji-han has left this world and gone to a comfortable place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his final path.”

In the wake of the tragedy, K-pop stars also posted their condolences on social media.

These include boy band Enhypen, BigBang’s G-Dragon, 2AM’s Jo Kwon and singers PSY and Jessi.