K-actress Gong Hyo-jin marrying Korean-American singer Kevin Oh in New York

NEW YORK – K-drama actress Gong Hyo-jin will wed her singer-songwriter boyfriend Kevin Oh on Tuesday (Oct 11, United States time) in New York.

According to K-entertainment site Soompi, the 42-year-old’s agency Management Soop said the couple are set to marry in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family present.

Gong’s best friends – actresses Jung Ryeo-won (My Name Is Kim Sam-soon, 2005) and Uhm Ji-won (Little Women, 2022) – are reportedly attending the nuptials.

Gong, known for her roles in various romantic dramas such as Master’s Sun (2013), It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014) and When the Camellia Blooms (2019), confirmed her relationship with Oh, who is 10 years her junior, in April this year.

Wedding rumours had swirled at the time, as Gong reportedly caught the bridal bouquet at A-list celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s wedding in March.

Oh, a 32-year-old Korean-American who is also a graduate of the Ivy League university Dartmouth College, got his start through winning the South Korean talent show Superstar K in 2015. His songs have appeared on various soundtracks such as the military-themed D.P. (2021), baseball drama Hot Stove League (2020) and season two of romance drama Yumi’s Cells (2022).

The two have kept a low profile about their romance, but Oh announced that he would be marrying Gong in an Instagram post in August.

In a note posted in English, which he calls his native tongue, he says: “Two years ago, I met a girl. Our love was full – yes, daunting at times – but we proved to each other that we need each other. In her, I’ve met my best friend for life, my soulmate. And soon, I’ll be able to call her my wife.

“This fall, we will be getting married quietly in my hometown. I know I’m stealing away an actress who’s received a great deal of love in Korea, and perhaps it would be more fitting to hold the ceremony publicly here in Seoul. But for selfish reasons, I wanted to celebrate in the presence of my family. I hope you understand.”