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K-actors Ha Jung-woo, Cha Jung-won to tie the knot in December

South Korean actor Ha Jung-woo (left) and actress Cha Jung-won are set to marry on Dec 13 in Seoul.

SEOUL - South Korean actor Ha Jung-woo and actress Cha Jung-won are tying the knot.

The couple are set to marry on Dec 13 at a hotel in Seoul. The venue has not yet been disclosed.

They have been dating since 2020 and went public with their relationship in February.

Ha, 48, made his film debut with the movie Madeleine (2003) and went on to star in The Chaser (2008), The Terror Live (2013) and Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds (2017), among others.

Beyond acting, the veteran actor has also worked as a director, helming films including Fasten Your Seatbelt (2013), Chronicle Of A Blood Merchant (2015) and The People Upstairs (2025).

Cha, 36, began her acting career with the film Horror Stories (2012).

She has since appeared in television dramas including Wednesday 3:30 PM (2017) and Oh! Dear Goddesses Of Basement! (2017). THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK