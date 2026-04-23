K-actor Song Joong-ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders make first official appearance as couple

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SEOUL – South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and his wife, British former actress Katy Louise Saunders, made their first official appearance as a couple on a classical music stage in Seoul.

They appeared at Gaon Soloists’ seventh regular concert, titled Kinderszenen, held on April 18 at the Seoul Arts Center’s IBK Chamber Hall, according to a YouTube video posted by the classical ensemble on April 21.

Founded in 2021, the South Korean integrated chamber group brings together musicians with and without disabilities. The event commemorated the 46th National Day for Persons with Disabilities.

During the performance, Song, 40, and Saunders, 41, served as narrators for the opening segment, reciting the Introduction And Royal March Of The Lion from French composer Camille Saint-Saens’ The Carnival Of The Animals.

Saunders started the narration in English, followed by Song’s Korean translation, as the two sat side by side on stage. Their reading, which lasted about one minute, conveyed a message about courage, loyalty and compassion, before the musicians started playing the piece.

The charity event marked the couple’s first official public engagement since their marriage in 2023. They reportedly met in 2021 through mutual acquaintances. They welcomed their son in 2023 and their daughter the following year. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK