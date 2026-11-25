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K-actor Son Suk-ku puts the badge back on for The Blue Road – and digs deeper this time

SEOUL – Put a badge and a heavy burden on South Korean actor Son Suk-ku, and streaming hits inevitably follow.

Having cemented his status as a global K-drama powerhouse through dogged detective roles in A Killer Paradox (2024) and Big Bet (2022 to 2023), the 43-year-old screen mainstay is returning to television fresh off Disney+’s mystery series Nine Puzzles (2025).

Now, he is doubling down on the genre for Netflix’s murder mystery The Blue Road, starring opposite Japanese A-lister Eita Nagayama.

A moody adaptation of a cult classic 2002 Japanese-Korean manga, The Blue Road tracks Korean detective Kim Seok (Son) and his Japanese counterpart Inose Hiroshi (Nagayama) as they join forces to untangle a string of grisly, cross-border serial murders.

The role marks Son’s fourth turn as a detective in his late-blooming, 10-year career. Fuelled by crime blockbusters like The Roundup (2022) and soulful human dramas like My Liberation Notes (2022), Son’s trajectory has turned him into a rare double threat: the defining face of Korean crime dramas and a national heart-throb.

Yet, while the premise of The Blue Road echoes his past work, the actor emphasised that he took the part because it breaks the conventional detective mould, prioritising an internal reckoning over police work.

“What drew me to Kim Seok was that, beyond his appeal as a professional detective, he is someone seeking something deeper on a personal level,” Son said during a press conference in Seoul on Nov 17.

“That deeply human aspect of the character appealed to me.”

For Son, the series also arrived at a pivotal moment in his career. Having hit a creative plateau, he viewed teaming up with director Han Jun-hee as an essential catalyst to push his craft forward.

“By the time I came across The Blue Road, I felt I had reached a ceiling as an actor. (Actors) are not athletes, so we don’t have records to measure ourselves against, but it felt like being unable to break the 13-second mark in the 100m dash,” he said.

“I thought that meeting (Han) might help me break through that barrier and move on to the next stage.”

The next stage involved overhauling his physical and vocal toolkit, with Son changing his appearance and speech patterns in ways he had previously shied away from.

“I went (to) places I had hesitated to go before, or simply never felt the need to venture into,” he said.

Sharing the screen with Son is Nagayama, 43, a decorated Japanese screen veteran with a 25-year resume, widely recognised for mega hits like Nodame Cantabile (2006).

Son Suk-ku (centre) and Eita Nagayama (right) in The Blue Road. PHOTO: NETFLIX

For Nagayama, signing onto the cross-border production came down to Han’s deep passion for Japanese cinema and an artistic kinship with his co-star.

“Director Han told me, ‘Among Korean directors, no one knows and loves Japanese films and dramas as much as I do.’ He also told me that I was the only person he could imagine playing Inose. I was genuinely happy to hear that,” Nagayama said.

“I was also already a fan of Son Suk-ku’s films and dramas, so I was quite nervous. But as soon as we met, I felt that we shared the same sensibility.”

For Han, it was the unique marriage of hard-boiled noir and the source material’s exploration of historical friction between Japan and South Korea that inspired him to bring the story to life more than two decades after its print debut.

“I read the original manga about 20 years ago. It had a grotesque appeal, but there was also a sadness running through it that made me feel it could tell a multifaceted story,” he said.

“The drama features detectives, criminals and other characters. I thought that bringing all of this together within a genre framework could make for a series with a variety of compelling dimensions.”

Rather than spelling out the series’ central themes, other cast members hinted at a narrative that transcends the standard whodunit.

Actress Kim Shin-rok, who portrays Lee Yun-ok, an enigmatic Zainichi Korean businesswoman, said: “The script tells a small story that is also a big story, and a big story that is also a small one.”

As the cast prepares to unveil the layered narrative, Nagayama made clear whose reaction he is watching most closely.

“I hope many people watch the series, but I especially hope Korean audiences will embrace it,” he said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK