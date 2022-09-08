Justin Bieber takes a break from touring, but S'pore gig still on

NEW YORK - Justin Bieber said on Tuesday he is once again taking a break from touring, months after revealing he had been diagnosed with a syndrome that caused him partial facial paralysis.

In June, the 28-year-old megastar had pushed back the North American leg of his Justice tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles.

He recently went back on the road, performing six live shows in Europe as well as the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil this weekend.

But he said on Tuesday his return to the stage had been premature.

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting offstage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now," Bieber said on social media.

"So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," the Peaches singer continued.

"I'm going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world."

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can inflame and paralyse the facial nerve, and cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

Bieber has dozens of performances across the globe scheduled through March next year.

Promoters AEG and Unusual say in a statement that the Bieber show in Singapore on Oct 25 at the National Stadium is still on track.

"We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first.

"We can't wait to see him back on the road. Our understanding is the Asia leg of the tour is set to continue as scheduled. Stay tuned for more updates."

Covid-19 had forced two postponements even before the singer's health began suffering.

