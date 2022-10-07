Justin Bieber postpones Oct 25 Singapore concert and rest of world tour

SINGAPORE - Pop star Justin Bieber has postponed the rest of his world tour, including a concert at Singapore’s National Stadium on Oct 25.

The Canadian singer had previously cancelled a Singapore show, also at the National Stadium, in 2017 due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

In a social media post, show promoter AEG Presents Asia say the shows will be moved to 2023 and will announce the details at a later date.

“Fans with tickets to all postponed World Tour dates should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available.”

The post added that those who bought tickets will have to check with ticketing agency Ticketmaster for more information. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding.”