Judge refuses to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation suit

FAIRFAX (United States) • The American judge hearing the defamation suit filed by Hollywood star Johnny Depp against his former wife Amber Heard rejected a defence request on Tuesday to toss out the case.

Lawyers for the actress asked Judge Penney Azcarate to dismiss the suit after Depp's attorneys rested their case following three weeks of testimony in Fairfax County Circuit Court.

They claimed Depp, who starred in the Pirates Of The Caribbean film series (2003 to 2017), had failed to prove he was defamed by a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post, in which Heard described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn said: "The court should grant the motion to strike because the undisputed evidence is that he did, in fact, abuse Amber."

Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew asked the judge to deny the motion, claiming it was Heard who is "the abuser in this courtroom".

Such a motion to dismiss is common in legal proceedings, but is rarely granted.

The judge said enough evidence had been presented to allow the case to proceed, and she would leave it up to the seven-person jury to decide.

"If there is a scintilla of evidence that a reasonable juror could weigh, then the matter survives a motion to strike," she said.

Heard, 36, never named Depp, 58, in the Post op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking US$50 million (S$69 million) in damages.

The Texas-born Heard counter-sued, asking for US$100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands. Depp has denied ever being physically abusive towards the Aquaman (2018) actress, and claimed at the trial that she was the one who was frequently violent.

Heard's lawyers began calling their own witnesses after Depp's side rested their case. Heard is expected to take the witness stand this week.

Depp filed the defamation complaint in the US after losing a separate libel case in London in November 2020 that he brought against The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater".

Depp, a three-time Oscar nominee, met Heard in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary and they were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalised two years later.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE