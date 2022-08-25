Jose Carreras, Eric Nam to perform here

Concert season continues, with two international stars arriving in November.

Spanish operatic tenor Jose Carreras, 75, will perform on Nov 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of his Asia tour. Ticket prices range from $148 to $398 and are available via Sistic.

The world-renowned singer will be joined onstage by Singaporean soprano Teng Xiang Ting and Spanish conductor David Gimenez. They will also be accompanied by a 45-piece orchestra from Singapore's The Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert will feature arias by Italian composers Francesco Paolo Tosti, Salvatore Cardillo and Alessandro Derevitsky.

Meanwhile, Korean-American singer-songwriter Eric Nam will play here on Nov 14 at the Gateway Theatre. Ticket prices have not been released yet.

The concert - named after the 33-year-old's sophomore album There And Back Again, released earlier this year - is part of the Asia leg of his tour. He has spent most of the year touring in North America and Europe, selling out all 45 of his shows.

Nam, who is also known for his television appearances on K-variety programmes like We Got Married (2008 to 2017) and King Of Mask Singer (2015 to present), has both English and Korean releases.

His popular songs include Love Die Young (2019) and I Don't Know You Anymore from his latest album. He has also contributed to the soundtracks of dramas like Encounter (2018 to 2019).