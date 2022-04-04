Joni Mitchell honoured by fellow artistes

LAS VEGAS • Music's legends and hitmakers turned out last Friday to honour Joni Mitchell - who performed on stage for the first time in several years - at a charity gala ahead of the Grammys that featured moving tributes.

Mitchell, 78, donned a sequinned kimono-style robe and bejewelled black beret at the MusiCares show, where artistes including Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper and Stephen Stills, along with this year's leading Grammy nominee Jon Batiste, paid homage to her vast oeuvre.

"It's been quite a year," the singer-songwriter known for her distinct contralto and open-tuned guitar told journalists on the red carpet.

The evening marked a rare public appearance for the trailblazing Mitchell, who in 2015 suffered a brain aneurysm that left her temporarily unable to speak, the aftermath of which has involved extensive physical therapy.

But last Friday, she was glowing, telling reporters she has been having artistic ideas even as she continues to focus on improving her health.

The influential artiste who inspired everyone from singers Neil Diamond to Prince is perhaps best known for the intensely personal 1971 album Blue, a deep dive into emotional heartache.

Last summer, Blue charted at No. 1 on iTunes as it hit its 50th anniversary - outperforming even pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo's Sour.

Voicing her own astonishment over the milestone, Mitchell explained her album's enduring popularity and recent resurgence: "Maybe people want to get a little bit deeper."

And asked by reporters how she was feeling health-wise, she said "pretty good", adding she had been "making improvements".

Jazz great Hancock - who in 2007 released a tribute album to Mitchell titled River: The Joni Letters - hailed his long-time friend's artistic courage.

"She bares her soul, but she does it in such a poetic way," Hancock, 81, said on the red carpet, in the hours before he delivered a performance of Mitchell's song Hejira onstage.

He credited Mitchell - who is widely considered among the 20th century's greatest songwriters - with teaching him "how to listen to lyrics".

The star-studded gala is an annual tradition from MusiCares, the charitable wing of the Recording Academy that raises money to help musicians in need prior to the Grammy Awards, which this year takes place today at 8am (Singapore time).

This year's celebration also featured an affecting remote performance of A Case Of You from Graham Nash, of the folk supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, a band Mitchell shared a rich working relationship with.

She also dated David Crosby and Nash, and mined the latter break-up for inspiration on a number of the songs comprising the seminal Blue, including the touching A Case Of You.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE