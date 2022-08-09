Jolin Tsai targeted after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

BEIJING • Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai appears to be the latest celebrity hit by the fallout from United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week.

Tsai, 41, was mentioned in a Weibo post by China Media Group at noon last Thursday, in which it commended her song, Womxnly (2018), for providing "an assurance to youth".

However, those who shared the post later discovered it had been deleted. The number of followers on Tsai's Weibo account has also fallen by about 300,000, although she still has more than 42 million followers.

Netizens speculated that this was due to her stance after Mrs Pelosi's visit.

China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and views visits by US officials to Taiwan as encouraging the independence movement on the island.

Last Tuesday night, minutes before Mrs Pelosi landed in Taiwan, China's CCTV News posted a picture with the words, "There is only one China in the world", on its official Weibo account.

More than 100 celebrities from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan then commented on the post using the hashtag #ThereIsOnlyOneChina and shared it on their Weibo accounts.

Tsai was not one of them, according to a blogger who compiled a list of celebrities who did not do so.

The singer has not updated her Weibo account since July 18, with her last post showing her in a hat she had knitted.

Several Chinese netizens commented on that post, accusing her of supporting Taiwanese independence. Tsai has not commented on the episode so far.

Other celebrities have also found their social media posts to be under scrutiny.

Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien had to delete two pictures of herself eating spaghetti on Instagram after she was accused of supporting Mrs Pelosi, who is of Italian heritage.

Tien's song, Small Island (2010), was also accused by Chinese netizens of supporting Taiwan independence.

The track and information on Tien were subsequently removed from Chinese music streaming service Migu Music.

Fashion brand On Identify severed ties with its founder, Taiwanese singer-actor Aaron Yan, after he wrote a Facebook post asking fans whether they liked American or Taiwanese breakfast.