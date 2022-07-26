Jolie wins latest round against Pitt over winery

LOS ANGELES • Actress Angelina Jolie has won a legal battle against her former husband Brad Pitt over the French winery where they got married in 2014.

Chateau Mirawal, which the former Hollywood power couple took control of in 2008, has been at the centre of one of the lingering legal tussles in the pair's long-running divorce settlement and custody battles.

They split up in 2016 and their divorce was finalised in 2019.

In October last year, Jolie, 47, sold her stake in the winery to a subsidiary of liquor giant Stoli Group, known for its vodka. This triggered lawsuits in the United States, France and Luxembourg between Pitt, Jolie and their various business partners.

In the latest battle, her legal team subpoenaed documents from Pitt, his business manager and his company, Mondo Bongo, which they fought to deny.

However, according to entertainment portal Page Six, a Los Angeles judge denied Pitt's legal team's request last Friday and said that they cannot hold off handing over the documents until they appeal the decision.

Page Six quoted unnamed sources close to the Maleficent (2014 and 2019) actress' business operation, saying that Pitt, 58, was letting his anger over the bitter split get in the way of common business sense.

The sources said: "Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to be a partner in their business. They have top-notch marketing and distribution. He just can't see past his hatred of Jolie."

However, other sources close to the Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood (2019) actor said Pitt had turned down an offer to sell to Stoli while he and Jolie were married.

He had long-term plans for the winery and saw it as an "increasingly valuable and expanding asset" to leave to their six children.