Jolie fired up to play a real person

In the thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, actress Angelina Jolie plays Hannah, a firefighter.

Hannah cannot fly or cast spells. Nor is she a super-spy or femme fatale. She is a working American woman, someone who stands in contrast to the fantasy characters Jolie has come to be associated with in recent years.

Speaking to The Straits Times on the telephone from Los Angeles, Jolie, 45, says she is pleased to be playing a woman grounded in reality for a change.

"I wasn't looking for a change in genre, but I did appreciate the difference," says Jolie, who in two Maleficent movies (2014 and 2019) has played the sorceress of the title, a character modelled on the villainess of the Sleeping Beauty fairy tales.

In other movies, such as Salt (2010) and Wanted (2008), she played a spy and an assassin respectively.

She has also directed films such as the Cambodian genocide biopic First They Killed My Father (2017) and the romantic drama By The Sea (2019), in which she co-starred with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"I'm more comfortable when it's not fantasy. It actually feels more natural to me, so it's a pleasure to show the emotions of a real person," she says.

Maleficent required a highly theatrical performance and a plummy English accent far removed from her real one, she says.

"It's good to play an American, which I don't often do, and use my real accent," she says.

The thriller is written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, who is known for writing films such as the Mexican-border crime saga Sicario (2015) and for writing and directing the drama Wind River (2017), based on the real epidemic of murders and disappearances of Native American women.

Hannah is haunted by past trauma, another facet of the character Jolie says she can relate to.

"The role really spoke to me. Like many people, I have my own demons and my own pain, so to have a piece of art that spells it out and have you get through it, to see if you can come out the other side, was really helpful to me," she says.

While Jolie does not mention it during the interview, she is known to be involved in a drawn-out and fractious legal battle with Pitt for custody of their six children.

In the movie, Hannah has to overcome her emotional defences to bond with a child in danger. That child, Connor, is played by Australian actor Finn Little, now 15.

Jolie found Little to be blessed with both a sweet personality and natural acting ability. As a mother of six, she bonded immediately with him, with the two going swimming and playing paintball off-camera. The problem came when she had to get back into character as the angry, closed-off Hannah.

Hannah's salty language got Jolie the mother concerned for Little.

"She swears all the time. I got scared by that. It was really funny, how I had to get rid of that nurturing side," she says.

Little, speaking to The Straits Times from his home in Brisbane, calls acting in his first international production an "awesome" experience. He got his feature film break in the title role in the family drama Storm Boy (2019), based on the beloved 1964 children's book by Australian novelist Colin Thiele.

What impressed him was how, in Hollywood, crews can create a forest fire on demand.

"In New Mexico, they had hollow trees with gas pipes inside that they would light up whenever they wanted. It was crazy, how they could build a massive fake forest and burn it," he says.

