SINGAPORE - What now for Hollywood star Johnny Depp with the defamation case in the American courts behind him?

There's some speculation that his career is now an ash heap, that he has been "cancelled". This is despite his vindication in the Virginia court, which found that he had been defamed by ex-wife actress Amber Heard in an opinion piece she wrote for Washington Post in 2018. The piece implied that during their marriage, Depp abused her.