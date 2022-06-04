Heard 'unable to pay damages'

WASHINGTON • Actress Amber Heard is unable to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp the more than US$10 million (S$13.7 million) in damages, her lawyer said on Thursday after a United States jury took the side of the Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2017) star in a bitter defamation trial.

The lengthy, high-profile televised court battle ended on Wednesday, when a seven-person jury found that the American actors had defamed each other, but weighed in far more strongly with Depp.

The jury awarded him US$10.35 million in damages, in contrast with US$2 million awarded to Heard.

Asked on NBC's Today show if Heard will be able to pay up, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft answered: "Oh no, absolutely not."

She added that Heard wants to appeal the verdict.

Depp, 58, who lost a libel case against The Sun tabloid in London in 2020 for calling him a "wife-beater", celebrated the split verdict in the case as a victory, while Heard said she was "heartbroken".

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

Heard, 36, who had a starring role in Aquaman (2018), did not name Depp in the piece, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and sought US$50 million in damages.

She counter-sued for US$100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp's lawyer, Mr Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a "hoax".

Ms Bredehoft said Depp's legal team worked to "demonise" Heard and suppressed crucial evidence in the trial, preventing the jurors from examining evidence of his alleged abuse.

"A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed and it caused the jury to be confused," she said.

The lawyer said the ruling bodes ill for the #MeToo movement and will discourage women from reporting sexual harassment and abuse.

"It's a horrible message," Ms Bredehoft said. "It's a significant setback, because that's exactly what it means.

"Unless you pull out your phone and you video your spouse or your significant other beating you, effectively you won't be believed."

For his part, Depp welcomed the verdict, saying: "The jury gave me my life back."

"The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun," he said in a statement.

In his first public appearance since the verdict, he joined English guitarist Jeff Beck on the latest leg of his tour, to the delight of hundreds of fans at the Sage Gateshead venue in Britain on Thursday.

Beck revealed that the pair will release an album together next month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE