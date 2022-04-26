Johnny Depp finishes testimony in defamation case, says ex-wife Amber Heard left him 'broken'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - American actor Johnny Depp concluded his testimony on Monday (April 25) in the defamation case he filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, saying he was the victim of domestic violence in their relationship and was "broken" by the time their marriage fell apart.

Depp's fourth day on the witness stand in a Virginia court ended with his attorneys playing audio from a conversation that took place after Heard had secured a restraining order against him in 2016.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2017) star said he agreed to Heard's request to meet in a San Francisco hotel room because he thought she might retract her accusation that he had abused her.

In the recording, Depp proposed that the couple issue a joint letter saying they loved each other and the media had created a storm around them.

The suggestion was an attempt to find a "peaceful settlement", Depp said.

Heard, known for her role in Aquaman (2018), resisted the idea and challenged him to go public with his claim that he was the one who had suffered abuse.

"Tell the world, Johnny," she said. "Tell them I, Johnny Depp - a man - I'm a victim too of domestic violence."

Depp said he responded: "Yes, I am."

The 58-year-old actor is suing Heard, 36, for US$50 million (S$69 million). Heard has counter-sued for US$100 million, saying Depp smeared her by calling her a liar.

In another audio clip from the San Francisco meeting, Depp threatened to cut himself with a knife.

"That's psychologically, emotionally where I was," he said. "At the end, I was broken ... I thought the only answer is here, take my blood, that's all I've got left."

The case hinges on a December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear Heard was referencing him.

The couple's divorce was finalised in 2017 after a two-year marriage.