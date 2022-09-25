John Cena breaks Make-A-Wish Foundation record for granting 650 wishes

LOS ANGELES – American actor and wrestling star John Cena has officially broken the record for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with 650.

According to a Guinness World Records statement on its website last Tuesday, the 45-year-old is the most requested celebrity for the non-profit organisation.

He is also by far the most prolific, being the only celebrity to date to grant more than 200 wishes since Make-A-Wish Foundation started in 1980.

Through it, Cena has helped fulfil the wishes of critically ill children between the ages of three and 18 since 2004.

The star of the television series Peacemaker (2022 to present) and action movies Suicide Squad (2021) and Fast & Furious 9 (2021) has yet to comment on the accomplishment on his Twitter account, which he mostly uses to share motivational tidbits with his 13.9 million followers.

But when he was honoured for granting 500 wishes back in 2015, he was reported as saying: “If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think (it’s) the coolest thing.”

Despite his busy Hollywood career, Cena is still active in the World Wrestling Federation (WWE) franchise. Since beginning as a professional wrestler in 1999, he has won the WWE some 13 times.

The Guinness World Records statement noted that Cena usually takes along one of his championship belts during Make-A-Wish appearances, and sometimes invites the children to step inside the wrestling ring.