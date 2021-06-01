JJ Lin's virtual concert will be held on July 10

SINGAPORE - A new date for the virtual concert by Singaporean superstar JJ Lin has been announced. The show will now take place on July 10 at 8pm.

The JJ Lin Sanctuary Finale Virtual Concert had been scheduled to take place on June 6, but was postponed due to the escalating pandemic situation in Taiwan, where the show is being produced.

Isotope Productions, the event's organiser, made the announcement on Tuesday (June 1).

It said that tickets will go on sale on June 10 at 8pm on Sistic, BookMyShow, QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music.

An additional ticketing partner, BookMyShow, has been introduced to provide fans with an alternative purchasing platform. The previously sold-out top two tiers - Sanctuary Complete Time Traveller Bundle ($188) and Resurgent Time Traveller Bundle ($68) - will be available via BookMyShow.

Lower-tier tickets - The Time Traveller Bundle ($38) and the Luminous Time Traveller ($40) - are available on both Sistic and BookMyShow.

Fans who are unable to attend the virtual concert on July 10 can submit a refund request via Sistic's website before 11.59pm on June 8.

Fans in China can get their tickets through QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music, a subsidiary of Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Lin started his Sanctuary World Tour in March 2018 and it was cut short by the pandemic.