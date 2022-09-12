JJ Lin to launch Miracle Coffee in S’pore, starting with a pop-up at ArtScience Museum

SINGAPORE – Singaporean pop star JJ Lin has partnered with Marina Bay Sands to launch Miracle Coffee in his home turf next year (2023).

The award-winning Mandopop singer’s artisanal coffee concept – which he founded in 2017 and boasts hand-dripped aromatic brews, made from single-origin coffee beans sourced from around the world – already has stores in Taipei and Shanghai.

Ahead of the flagship cafe’s launch at the lobby of the ArtScience Museum, fans and coffee aficionados can get a first taste of the brand via a 90-day pop-up at the museum’s outdoor Rain Oculus from noon on Sept 30.

It will operate from 10am thereafter till Dec 29.

The kiosk will serve Miracle Coffee’s signature pourovers and cold brews, as well as Americanos, cappuccinos and speciality lattes.

There will also be a Singapore-exclusive beverage, Kaya Cloud, an Americano-style coffee with fruity notes. It is brewed using single-origin espresso beans and topped with fresh cream flavoured with kaya, as well as shaved gula melaka.