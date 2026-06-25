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(From left) Home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin, American pop music icon Janet Jackson and Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson will be performing at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix.

SINGAPORE – Home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin, American pop music icon Janet Jackson and Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson are the latest music stars performing at the upcoming Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026.

Lin will perform at the main Padang Stage in Zone 4 on the first day, Oct 9, while Jackson, whose last concert in Singapore was in 2011, will perform on the third and final day, Oct 11, at the Wharf Stage in Zone 1.

Joining Lin on the Padang Stage on Oct 9 will be K-pop boy band Cortis. Larsson, singer of hits such as Lush Life (2015) and Symphony (2017), will take the Padang Stage on the second day, Oct 10. British singer-songwriter James Arthur, known for songs such as Impossible (2012) and Say You Won’t Let Go (2016), will perform at the same stage on Oct 11.

British singer James Arthur will perform on Oct 11. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GP

They join the list of previously announced acts.

The Zone 1 Wharf Stage will also see performances by New Zealand art-rock icons Split Enz on Oct 9 and American rock band Goo Goo Dolls on Oct 10.

The Goo Goo Dolls, famed for their 1998 rock anthem Iris, are finally making their way to Singapore after their planned 2020 performance was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Split Enz, notably featuring Neil Finn and the late Paul Hester who were also part of popular Australian band Crowded House, are reuniting to tour for the first time in 17 years.

The 2026 F1 line-up will also feature a heavy electronic dance music (EDM) presence. A new Barge Stage will featuring previously confirmed acts such as British-American Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson, American Major Lazer Soundsystem, French producer DJ Snake, American rapper Rev Run, and American electronic acts TOKiMONSTA and Zhu.

In total, the three-day event will feature more than 170 hours of performances spread across 10 stages and themed entertainment precincts. Fans can explore varied concepts such as the neon-coloured street market Garage, the black-and-white colonial bungalows at the Waterside, and the cyberpunk arcade-style Downtown stage.

The diverse mix of artistes rounding out the list includes South Korean singer Hyo, Australian bands Spacey Jane and Ocean Alley, American DJ Ape Drums, British jazz quintet Ezra Collective, Japanese DJ Shingo Nakamura, and American duo Tinzo+Jojo of New York’s Book Club Radio.

In a press statement released on June 25, Singapore GP noted that ticket sales have been “exceptional”, with selected grandstands nearing capacity and some categories already sold out.

Single-day grandstand and walkabout tickets are available across selected categories, with prices ranging from $198 to $1,198. All tickets provide access to the Zone 4 performances, including the Padang Stage, while a Zone 1 ticket is required to access the Wharf Stage.