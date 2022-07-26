Jimmy Lin regains consciousness after accident

Former teen idol Jimmy Lin has regained consciousness after an accident last Friday and is now able to engage in simple conversations.

Giving an update at a press conference yesterday, the singer's manager and younger brother said Lin, 47, who is warded at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taiwan's Taoyuan city, had sustained fractures in his face and body.

The Taiwanese singer was driving a white Tesla Model X in Taoyuan last Friday when the car was believed to have hit the road divider and caught fire.

He and his six-year-old son Jenson were pulled out of the car by nearby workers and other bystanders before the vehicle burst into flames.

Responding to questions such as whether Lin was wearing a seat belt or whether Jenson was in the front passenger seat, Lin's manager A-jen said: "Only Jimmy knows the exact facts and he is currently unable to recall the exact sequence of the accident."

He said Lin will give an account of the incident to the relevant agencies when his condition improves.

The singer will be undergoing an operation, but his manager declined to go into the details of the surgery.

Lin's younger brother Lin Chih-hsin also urged the public and media not to speculate: "My sister-in-law and I tried to speak with Jimmy at the hospital, but he was unable to piece together the whole incident due to his current condition."

The Taiwanese police said last Friday that according to traffic cameras, Lin was not speeding when he made the turn.

A blood alcohol test showed the singer had not been drinking before the accident.

On Sunday, Jimmy Lin's wife, former model-actress Kelly Chen, 38, took to social media to thank the good Samaritans who had rescued her husband and son from the car.

But she also expressed concern about unkind speculation over the incident and said she was saddened by the untrue allegations online.

Lin and Chen have three sons - 12-year-old Kimi and six-year-old twins Jenson and Kyson.

A former teen heart-throb nicknamed The Little Whirlwind, Lin is known for songs such as Summer Of '92, Not Every Love Song Has Fond Memories and Why Am I Always Hurt.

He was regarded as one of Taiwan's four Little Heavenly Kings, along with singer-actors Nicky Wu, Alec Su and Takeshi Kaneshiro, in the 1990s.

Lin is also known for acting in television serials such as Master Swordsman Lu Xiaofeng (2000) and Demi-Gods And Semi-Devils (2003), as well as for participating in the first season of Chinese reality television show, Where Are We Going, Dad?, with Kimi in 2013.

Lin, who loves car racing, took part in his first car race in 1997 and formed his first racing team in 2006. He met with a racing accident in 1998 and fractured three bones in his right foot.