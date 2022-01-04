Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg test positive for Covid-19 amid Omicron surge

NEW YORK - The Christmas and New Year holidays might be the "most wonderful time of year" for many, but for American television host Jimmy Fallon, it proved to be a season of Covid-19.

The host of The Tonight Show shared a photo of himself in an isolation room on Instagram on Tuesday (Jan 4), saying that he tested positive "on the first day of the holiday break".

"I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," added Fallon, 47.

He also thanked "doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed".

Fallon's late night talk show last aired on Dec 17 last year before the holiday break, with actress Reese Witherspoon among the guest stars. It returned to television screens on Monday, with Fallon hosting it as usual.